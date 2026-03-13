UF Health opens 24K-square-foot orthopedic surgical center

Gainesville, Fla.-based University of Florida Heath cut the ribbon on the UF Health Orthopaedic Surgical Center.

The 24,000-square-foot facility, located in Gainesville, Fla., includes 11 pre-operation and 11 post-operation bays, according to a March 12 news release from UF Health.

The center expands access to orthopedic and sports medicine services that supports University of Florida and Team USA athletes.

UF Health Orthopaedic Surgical Center is equipped with the ability to open additional operating suites in the future, the release said.