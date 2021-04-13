OrthoIllinois withdraws proposal for Wisconsin ASC after controversy

OrthoIllinois withdrew its application to build an ASC in Beloit, Wis., after a monthslong controversy over planning and zoning, the Beloit Daily News reported April 12.

The controversy began in October, when Rockford-based OrthoIllinois submitted a proposal for a conditional use permit to build a 25,605-square-foot ASC.

The proposal was met with criticism by Beloit Health System, which said the ASC could harm the level of care the system offers, according to Beloit Daily News.

The Beloit Plan Commission denied OrthoIllinois' conditional use permit on Nov. 18 in a 3-3 vote. OrthoIllinois resubmitted plans for the ASC Dec. 9, claiming the city made a mistake in considering the ASC's zoning use.

Beloit Health System filed an appeal in February relating to the OrthoIllinois project. The city staff recommended the appeals board deny the health system's appeal.

OrthoIllinois has since withdrawn its request, but told the Beloit Daily News that it remains interested in building an ASC and is considering other options.

More articles on surgery centers:

How will Biden's $1.9 trillion plan affect ASCs? ASC leaders weigh in

Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

10 ASC administrators to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.