Proposed OrthoIllinois ASC challenged by Wisconsin health system: 5 details

Beloit Health System appealed OrthoIllinois' plan to develop a surgery center in Beloit, Wis., according to a Feb. 8 Beloit Daily News report.

Five details:

1. OrthoIllionis aims to develop a 25,605-square-foot ASC that would facilitate up to 30 surgeries per week. The facility would have four operating rooms, 12 recovery rooms and the ability to keep patients overnight.

2. The Beloit Plan Commission denied OrthoIllinois' conditional use permit request on Nov. 18.

3. OrthoIllinois resubmitted plans for the ASC on Dec. 9.

4. Beloit Health System filed an appeal to the proposed surgery center. The city staff recommended the appeals board deny the health system's appeal.

5. The board of appeals will review Beloit Health's appeal during a Feb. 9 meeting.

