New ASCs in the 5 best states for physicians to practice

Colorado, one of Medscape's best states for physicians to practice, has seen four new ASCs open or get announced since Jan. 1.

Here are the ASCs opened or announced since Jan. 1 in Medscape's top five states for physicians to practice.

1. Minnesota

Duluth-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall in the state.

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.

2. Wisconsin

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists opened Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley in Neenah.

3. Washington

Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver.

4. Colorado

Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker.

Colorado Springs-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.

Physician-owned Durango-based Animas Surgical Hospital opened a two-operating room ASC.

The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver.

5. Utah