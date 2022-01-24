8 new joint venture ASCs

Here are eight new joint venture ASCs Becker's ASC Review has recently covered:

1. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians in Frisco, Texas.

2. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, added three ASCs in Arizona.

3. Proliance Orthopedic Associates and Valley Medical Center, both based in Renton, Wash., opened an ASC on Dec. 15.

4. East Alabama Health and a group of 16 local physicians opened an ASC in Auburn, Ala.

5. Tyler, Texas-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Pediatric Surgical Associates are teaming up to open an outpatient clinic and offer ambulatory surgery, the Longview News-Journal reported Jan. 13.

6. Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C., where both organizations are headquartered.