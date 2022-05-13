8 hospitals opening ASCs

Here are eight hospitals that have opened or have plans to open ASCs:

1. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.

2. Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center opened a cardiology medical and surgical center.

3. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital.

4. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is opening an outpatient campus with an ASC.

5. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.

6. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC.

7. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center in Lakeville, Minn., which includes an ASC.

8. Texas County (Mo.) Memorial Hospital is finishing its plans for a new ASC after a $1 million grant from the Department of Agriculture.