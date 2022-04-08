Florida hospital to open $100M surgical institute

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center kicked off construction of a surgical institute, South Florida Hospital News reported April 7.

The Surgical Institute at Jupiter Medical Center will be 90,000 square feet and will house 16 operating rooms, with two additional hybrid rooms that can accommodate minimally invasive surgeries or open procedures, the report said.

"Our goal is to continue to offer the most advanced procedures available, and this institute will allow us to bring together highly trained physicians and cutting-edge technology to save lives, further improve outcomes and maximize patient safety," Jupiter's CEO Amit Rastogi, MD, told South Florida Hospital News.