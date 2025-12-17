Flagship Healthcare buys Tennessee ENT outpatient facility

By: Sophie Eydis

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a 13,921-square-foot medical outpatient building in Powell, Tenn., that is leased to Greater Knoxville Ear, Nose & Throat. 

Completed in 2023, the facility provides ENT, audiology, allergy and sleep medicine services in an outpatient setting. It is located less than a mile from Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center, according to a Dec. 16 news release. 

The property was acquired through Flagship Healthcare Trust, the company’s private real estate investment trust. Flagship will also oversee property and asset management.

The Powell location expands Flagship’s footprint in East Tennessee, where outpatient development is accelerating alongside regional health system growth, according to the release.

