7 new ASCs in February

Here are seven ASCs that were constructed, announced or opened in February, as reported by Becker's:

1. An ASC in Southlake, Texas, was approved by city council 10 years after initial plans were announced.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to construct a flagship campus in Emeryville, Calif., that will feature an ambulatory care complex and a new medical center with 200 beds.

3. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute will open two surgery centers in the next few months.

4. Compass Surgical Partners, an ASC development and management company, opened NYC Joint & Spine Center in Englewood, N.J.

5. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health broke ground on a new medical office building and a second building that may be turned into a surgery center.

6. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield, Va., for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center.

7. An outpatient medical complex is moving forward in Gautier, Miss., without the support of county supervisors and nearby Singing River Health System.