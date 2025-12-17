Why these physician specialties are drawing the most investor interest

Private equity investors are continuing to invest into physician specialties, driven by supply constraints, outpatient migration and cash flow, according to a Nov. 18 report from Focus Investment Bankers.

Here’s a look into why each physician specialty is drawing investor interest, according to the report:

Cardiology remains one of the most sought-after segments, fueled by a shrinking pool of independent groups and strong margins. Platform transactions are frequently reaching mid-teens EBITDA multiples, according to the report, supported by diagnostic testing revenue and continued expansion of outpatient cath labs.

Ophthalmology is seeing intensified competition as private equity firms chase a dwindling number of high-quality independent practices. Several significant platform transactions have focused on retina-focused assets.

Women’s health continues to be viewed as a stable investment, with multiple growth avenues including fertility services and behavioral health integration helping sustain interest.

Plastic surgery and aesthetics is one of the newest areas for platform creation, generating high deal volume and fierce competition for anchor assets. Investors are drawn to the cash-pay model and rising consumer demand for aesthetic procedures.

Oncology and urology are attracting capital from larger players, with heavy drug utilization creating opportunities for vertical integration and scale-driven efficiencies.

Gastroenterology continues to command premium valuations, supported by strong demand for outpatient endoscopy and ancillary services that preserve reliable cash flow profiles.

Orthopedics is benefiting from steady growth as more procedures shift into ASCs and musculoskeletal demand rises alongside an aging population.

Primary care is seeing renewed investor interest through value-based and capitated care models. Practices demonstrating success in Medicare Advantage and ACO frameworks are now reaching double-digit EBITDA multiples.