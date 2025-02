Compass Surgical Partners, an ASC development and management company, opened NYC Joint & Spine Center in Englewood, N.J.

The ASC is 7,300 square feet and is equipped with a Stryker Mako robot for total joint replacements, according to a Feb. 11 news release. It is in the process of seeking Medicare "deemed status" accreditation.

NYC Joint & Spine Center offers outpatient spine and orthopedic services.

Compass Surgical Partners developed more than 250 ASCs over the past 20 years.