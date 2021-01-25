$3.8M surgery center among new projects approved by New York state

A $3.8 million surgery center is among three healthcare projects approved by the New York Public Health and Health Planning Council, according to a Jan. 25 report from Buffalo Business First.

Sunrise Surgery Center will be established at a former restaurant site in Orchard Park, the report said. It will specialize in ophthalmology.

Two more projects were approved, and the total value of all three is nearly $16 million, the report said.

An $8.8 million project will knock down a building and build a four-story facility for outpatient medical services at Springville-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, the report said. Buffalo-based Sisters of Charity Hospital will build an extension clinic in a $3.17 million project.

