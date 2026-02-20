New York hospital clears site for ASC in $1B plan

New York state has approved demolition of a condemned parking garage at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, a step in advancing a planned $1.1 billion campus overhaul that includes building an ASC.

The approval follows a June 2025 recommendation from a state-appointed advisory board to invest in SUNY Downstate rather than close it, as had previously been proposed. That plan included building an ASC, retaining all inpatient and outpatient services, reducing the hospital’s bed count and expanding the emergency department.

The ASC will be located in a new hospital annex constructed on the cleared site and will focus on cardiology and oncology procedures, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

The SUNY Downstate modernization effort is being guided by the Downstate Community Advisory Board and supported by $750 million in state capital funding, with SUNY contributing an anticipated additional $50 million annually.