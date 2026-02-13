OrthoArkansas breaks ground on 47K-square-foot ASC

Little Rock-based Ortho Arkansas began construction on a new surgery center in North Little Rock, Ark., according to a Feb. 11 report from Arkansas Money & Politics.

The more than 47,000-square-foot center will include 10 operating rooms, 20 per-operative bays, 20 post-anesthesia care unit recovery bays and three overnight stay rooms.

In addition, there is room for the future addition of up to four operating rooms.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in 2027, the report said.