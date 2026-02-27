Orthopedic-spine ASC opens in New York

Advertisement
By: Sophie Eydis

The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic has opened an outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery center in Johnson City, N.Y., expanding access to advanced musculoskeletal care in the area. 

The Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center is the region’s first facility dedicated exclusively to outpatient orthopedic and spine procedures. The center includes four operating rooms and 17 private recovery bays, and is designed to shift complex surgeries, such as joint replacements and spine cases, out of the hospital and into a lower-cost, ambulatory setting, according to a Feb. 26 news release. 

G-BOSS is a joint effort between Binghamton, N.Y.-based Guthrie Lourdes Hospital, local independent surgeons and the Constitution Surgery Alliance. The center soft-launched earlier in February and had completed 28 surgeries prior to its Feb. 22 ribbon cutting.

The project is expected to create more than 30 new jobs, and Guthrie is also building out additional services at the site, including a pharmacy, fitness center and outpatient pavilion.

How one system realigned its fragmented EHR and helped improve care delivery

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 25, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in New ASC Development

  • 5 new trends shaping the MOB market 

    The medical office building market is trending towards fewer yet individually larger private equity deals according to analysis by commercial…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • ASCs' Southern moment 

    ASCs have been cropping up across the South in 2026 as hospitals, health systems and other stakeholders look to expand…

    By: Francesca Mathewes
Advertisement