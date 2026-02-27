Orthopedic-spine ASC opens in New York

The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic has opened an outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery center in Johnson City, N.Y., expanding access to advanced musculoskeletal care in the area.

The Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center is the region’s first facility dedicated exclusively to outpatient orthopedic and spine procedures. The center includes four operating rooms and 17 private recovery bays, and is designed to shift complex surgeries, such as joint replacements and spine cases, out of the hospital and into a lower-cost, ambulatory setting, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

G-BOSS is a joint effort between Binghamton, N.Y.-based Guthrie Lourdes Hospital, local independent surgeons and the Constitution Surgery Alliance. The center soft-launched earlier in February and had completed 28 surgeries prior to its Feb. 22 ribbon cutting.

The project is expected to create more than 30 new jobs, and Guthrie is also building out additional services at the site, including a pharmacy, fitness center and outpatient pavilion.