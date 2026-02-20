UM Health-Sparrow plans $60M ASC

By: Sophie Eydis

Lansing, Mich.-based UM Health-Sparrow plans to build a $60 million ASC. 

The outpatient facility will include four operating rooms at opening, with space to expand. It will handle procedures currently performed at the St. Lawrence campus and cases from the Lansing hospital, where ORs are nearing capacity.

Cardiac patients in the area are expected to benefit from a new MRI planned for the ASC, which is designed to reduce wait times.

The project is part of a broader expansion that also includes an $83 million behavioral health hospital. Both facilities are expected to break ground this summer and open in 2028.

