U of Mississippi Medical Center opens outpatient surgery center

The Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center has opened Colony Park North, a hospital outpatient facility designed to expand access to specialty care and same-day surgery in Ridgeland, Miss., and the surrounding area.

The 131,000-square-foot campus features a six-operating-room ASC, a three-story medical office building, advanced imaging services and space for clinical education, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

Specialties offered at the site will include cardiology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, dermatology and ENT. Clinics are opening in phases beginning in February, with surgeries scheduled to begin March 31.

Consolidating surgery, diagnostics and specialty clinics under one roof will reduce delays, simplify scheduling and improve care coordination. A shuttle to UMMC’s main campus, along with on-site pharmacy, laboratory and therapy services, is designed to streamline the outpatient experience, according to the release.