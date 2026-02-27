Covenant to build $25M orthopedic ASC in Michigan

By: Sophie Eydis

Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare will break ground April 8 on a $25 million orthopedic facility to expand musculoskeletal care in the region. 

The 25,700-square-foot center will consolidate outpatient orthopedic services at Covenant’s Mackinaw campus, with 44 exam rooms, four X-ray suites, casting and procedure rooms and orthotics and prosthetics services from Covenant’s rehabilitation center, according to a Feb. 26 news release. 

It will also house Covenant OrthoExpress, an orthopedic-focused urgent care clinic offering walk-in treatment for bone, joint and muscle injuries.

The team includes 10 orthopedic surgeons, two podiatrists, a sports medicine physician and seven advanced practice providers. The facility builds on the system’s flagship Saginaw Valley Bone and Joint clinic, which joined Covenant in 2017.

The facility is expected to open in summer 2027.

