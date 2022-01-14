11 hospitals that opened ASCs in December

Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in December:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health plans to open a $63 million, 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center in Cheektowaga, N.Y., in 2022.

2. Chicago-based University of Illinois Health is building an ASC connected to its main hospital that it plans to open this fall.

3. The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville is opening a campus with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio.

4. The Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center is converting its former women's center to a surgery center.

5. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians in Frisco, Texas.

6. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, added three ASCs in Arizona.

7. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine broke ground on an ASC in Tinley Park, Ill., that is expected to open in 2023.

8. Proliance Orthopedic Associates and Valley Medical Center, both based in Renton, Wash., opened an ASC on Dec. 15.

9. Sinai Chicago is opening an ASC in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

10. Sanford Health opened an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

11. East Alabama Health and a group of 16 local physicians opened an ASC in Auburn, Ala.