Loyola Medicine's ASC breaks ground

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine broke ground on its ASC in Tinley Park, Ill., on Dec. 15.

The ASC received a nod from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, according to a news release. In November, it got approval from the Tinley Park Village Board.

The facility will have about 50 physicians covering a range of specialties, including orthopedics, digestive health, cardiology and primary care. It will have 70,000 square feet space over two stories.

The ASC is expected to open in 2023.