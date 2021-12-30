New York health system to add, expand ASCs in 2022

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has at least two ASC projects on the books for 2022, Buffalo Business First reported Dec. 29.

The health system will add eight procedure suites to its ASC in Cheektowaga, N.Y., in the first quarter, the report said. The addition comes alongside a $63 million, 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.

Kaleida Health's CEO Robert Nesselbush said local payers are increasingly recognizing that changes in the reimbursement system are necessary, according to the report.

"We're making additional lines of revenue and really recognizing we need to continue to transform," he said. "With site-of-service demand, we're moving away from hospitals and seeing more of those procedures done in that type of ambulatory setting."