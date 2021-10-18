11 hospitals opening ASCs in September

Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in September:

Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital will convert a former elementary school into a medical facility that will include an ASC. Eisenhower Health opened an expanded $68 million orthopedic center with an ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif. City of Hope Orange County will construct a cancer center with an outpatient surgery center in Irvine, Calif. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University announced plans for a medical office building and surgery center. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening an outpatient specialty care and surgery center with gastroenterology and endoscopy services. Lee Memorial Health purchased 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., that will house an outpatient physician and surgical center. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved plans to build multiple ASCs in the area. Augusta Health will construct an outpatient pavilion in Fishersville, Va., that will offer outpatient surgery, imaging and a breast care center. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with a two-story ASC. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System proposed a 34,000-square-foot medical facility with an ASC in Lacey, Wash. Bronson Healthcare is planning a $19.3 million freestanding ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., that will feature four operating rooms and offer orthopedic and sports medicine procedures.