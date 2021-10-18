11 hospitals opening ASCs in September

Listen
Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in September:
- Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital will convert a former elementary school into a medical facility that will include an ASC.
- Eisenhower Health opened an expanded $68 million orthopedic center with an ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
- City of Hope Orange County will construct a cancer center with an outpatient surgery center in Irvine, Calif.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University announced plans for a medical office building and surgery center.
- Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening an outpatient specialty care and surgery center with gastroenterology and endoscopy services.
- Lee Memorial Health purchased 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., that will house an outpatient physician and surgical center.
- Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved plans to build multiple ASCs in the area.
- Augusta Health will construct an outpatient pavilion in Fishersville, Va., that will offer outpatient surgery, imaging and a breast care center.
- Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with a two-story ASC.
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System proposed a 34,000-square-foot medical facility with an ASC in Lacey, Wash.
- Bronson Healthcare is planning a $19.3 million freestanding ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., that will feature four operating rooms and offer orthopedic and sports medicine procedures.