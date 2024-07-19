11 health systems opening ASCs

As procedures continue to migrate to ASCs, a growing number of hospitals and health systems are prioritizing outpatient surgery ventures in 2024.

Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that have recently opened or started developing an ASC, as reported by Becker's since June 25:

1. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University are developing a joint venture project featuring an ASC in Panama City.

2. Manitowoc, Wis.-based Renovo Health opened a direct-pay ASC that aims to cut out the need for payers.

3. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is expanding its campus to include an ASC.

4. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital's new pediatric ASC in Beachwood, Ohio, will open July 23.

5. The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is opening a new ASC in the nearby suburb of Ridgeland.

6. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's received a $1 million donation in support of its $235 million expansion project to expand hospital capacity, redesign clinical spaces and add an ASC.

7. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area.

8. Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Health is moving forward with plans to build a $71 million ASC and medical office building next to its hospital.

9. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health opened a new ASC in the city.

10. Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new, two-story medical office building with an ASC.