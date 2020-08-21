8 ASC leaders on the move in 2020

Eight individuals who have taken on ASC leadership roles this year:

Stacy Warner, BSN, RN, is the new director of Covington (La.) Surgery Center.

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses nominated Jamie Wrenshall-Ridout, MSN, to serve as treasurer. Ms. Wrenshall-Ridout is the administrator of Raleigh, N.C.-based Capital City Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility with eight operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

Jennifer Martin left her role as business office manager at Hermitage, Tenn.-based Summit Surgery Center, according to a LinkedIn post.

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists of Hattiesburg (Miss.) named Dixie Norris, BSN, RN, administrator of Southern Surgery Center in Hattiesburg.

Sarasota (Fla.) Plastic Surgery Center brought on Sally Gruters as director of marketing.

Brandi Walter, RN, was promoted to nurse administrator of Legacy Surgery Center in Tampa, Fla.

Timothy Corvino, MD, joined Greenwich, Conn.-based Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists as CEO March 1. Dr. Corvino was previously COO of Covenant Physician Partners, a former ASC operator that rebranded to become a physician services organization.

Meridian-based Surgery Center of Idaho and Idaho Urologic Institute both named Lisa Parrillo, MD, a partner.

