Tennessee ASC business office manager departs for dental practice: 3 details

Jennifer Martin left her role as business office manager at Hermitage, Tenn.-based Summit Surgery Center, according to a LinkedIn post.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Martin is joining a dental practice in New Hampshire to live closer to family. She will assume an administrative/management position.

2. Ms. Martin's last day with Summit Surgery Center was July 24. The ASC is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Ms. Martin served as business office manager for nearly a year, overseeing financial analysis, cash flow, billing and other aspects of operational performance.

"One thing I know for certain is that when I left the business office today, I walked out those doors knowing things are running smoothly," she wrote on LinkedIn, "but most importantly, there is now a team of strong, determined, empowered women all working efficiently and effectively TOGETHER."

