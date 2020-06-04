Mississippi orthopedic surgery center names new administrator — 3 insights

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists of Hattiesburg (Miss.) named Dixie Norris, BSN, RN, administrator of Southern Surgery Center, Mississippi Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Ms. Norris has had several leadership appointments, including director of cardiovascular service at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg and director of emergency services at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.

2. She has 21 years of healthcare experience.

3. In her new position, Ms. Norris will oversee the surgery center's staff and functions.

