6-physician Florida ASC names nurse administrator

Legacy Surgery Center has a new nurse administrator, according to a March 16 announcement.

Brandi Walter, RN, was promoted to nurse administrator of the Tampa, Fla.-based ASC.

Legacy Surgery Center was established in late 2018, when Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners and a group of physicians acquired and renamed Elite Surgery Center.

The surgery center has a team of six physicians specializing in orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, podiatry, total joint replacement and pain management.

