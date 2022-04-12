10 ASC exec moves in 2022

Here are 10 career moves from ASC leaders since Jan. 1:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division named Ryan Miller assistant vice president of administrative services in the continental division.

2. Healthcare watchdog organization the Leapfrog Group named 12 ASC leaders to its ASC advisory committee.

3. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance has named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer.

4. Alex Bateman, CEO of Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, joined United Musculoskeletal Partners as CEO.

5. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners named Robert Carrera as chief operating officer.

6. Private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners added Lisa Dombro, a former consultant to Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, as the firm's sixth operating partner.

7. David Doherty, senior vice president, corporate finance, and controller at Surgery Partners, became CFO.

8. Former ASC and hospital CEO J. Blake Peart joined Fort Worth, Texas-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Vertess as a managing director.

9. Gahanna, Ohio-based Central Ohio Urology Group, an affiliate of private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners, named Jason Guagenti its new COO.

10. Irvine, Calif.-based Tarsus Pharmaceuticals appointed Virginia Surgery Center ophthalmologist Elizabeth Yeu, MD, to its board of directors.