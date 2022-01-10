Surgery Partners promotes senior VP, controller to CFO

David Doherty, senior vice president, corporate finance, and controller at Surgery Partners, will become CFO Feb. 1, the healthcare services company said Jan. 10.

Current Surgery Partners CFO Tom Cowhey will stay on through February to smooth the transition, leaving at the end of the month.

Mr. Doherty joined Surgery Partners in April 2018 and was promoted to his current role a few months later. He spent 15 years at Aetna before joining Surgery Partners, including being chief of staff to the CFO.

"Our company has been built on a culture of execution and anchored on a data-driven approach to decision-making," said Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners. “Dave has played a critical role in building our culture and is a natural choice to assume the reins as our new chief financial officer.”

Mr. Cowhey has been CFO since April 2018 and held financial management roles at Aetna before joining the company. He will step down from his role at Surgery Partners to pursue a new opportunity.

"Tom was an initial member of our transformational leadership team when we started our journey to make Surgery Partners the fastest-growing and most valued surgical facility company in the country," said Wayne DeVeydt, executive chairman of Surgery Partners. "He has been a key member of our executive team, helping to build our sophisticated financial infrastructure, drive the company's strategy and create significant shareholder value over his nearly four years with Surgery Partners."