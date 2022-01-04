ASC surgeon named to Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' board of directors

Irvine, Calif.-based Tarsus Pharmaceuticals appointed Virginia Surgery Center ophthalmologist Elizabeth Yeu, MD, to its board of directors.

Dr. Yeu is currently Tarsus' chief medical advisor, the company said Jan. 4. She will continue to serve in that role, and as part of her board appointment she will join Tarsus' science and technology committee, the company said.

Dr. Yeu has more than 20 years of experience in eye care. She is currently a partner and practicing ophthalmologist at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, and she serves as the medical director at Virginia Surgery Center, also in Norfolk, Tarsus said. Dr. Yeu also serves on several national medical boards and committees.