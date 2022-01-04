Jason Guagenti named COO of Central Ohio Urology Group

Gahanna, Ohio-based Central Ohio Urology Group, an affiliate of private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners, named Jason Guagenti its new COO.

Mr. Guagenti will lead the operations of Central Ohio Urology Group's 15 locations, including the Columbus-based Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic and the recently opened Robotic Surgery Institute at Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center, also in Columbus, the group said Jan. 4.

Mr. Guagenti has more than 20 years of experience managing healthcare provider organizations. He served most recently as a practice leader for Columbus-based Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates.