United Digestive: 7 moves to know from 2021

Atlanta-based physician practice management company United Digestive added at least five practices to its network in 2021.

Here are seven moves the company made last year:

1. It added Fort Myers, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida to its network.

2. It signed a deal to expand the resources of Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga..

3. It added DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates, which operates two clinics and an endoscopy center in Decatur and Lithonia, Ga..

4. It added Cape Coral, Fla.-based Associates in Digestive Health..

5. It added East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates.

6. In March, it chose Fujifilm Medical Systems, a provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, as its exclusive vendor of endoscopic products for its gastroenterologists.

7. It signed a five-year exclusive management services agreement with CRH Medical after months of negotiations.