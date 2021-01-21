Top GI articles — GI group merges with hospital; One GI's growth plan and more

Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of Jan. 18-22:

1. Physician-owned GI group merges with Florida hospital

2. A home for independent GIs — Exploring One GI's plans to go from 58 providers to 140 in Q1

3. Pennsylvania GI center grows to 17 physicians

4. Liquid biopsy test detected patients at risk for CRC relapse

5. The story behind the Assured Healthcare Partners & Allied Digestive Health deal

