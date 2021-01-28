Top GI articles — 10 GI physicians to know, what patients are paying for procedures and more

Here are the most-read GI stories during the week of Jan. 25-29:

1. What patients pay for 10 gastroenterology procedures

2. 10 GI physicians to know

3. 8 insights from Brigham and Women's Dr. Linda Lee for GI practice success in 2021

4. Text message reminders don't increase colonoscopy adherence, study finds

5. At-home options boost CRC screening rates, study finds

