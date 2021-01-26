What patients pay for 10 gastroenterology procedures

Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, consumers can view the average payment for common procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here are the average costs for 10 common gastroenterology procedures:

1. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple (45380)

ASC: $142

HOPD: $241

2. Colonoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique (45385)

ASC: $154

HOPD: $253

3. Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed (separate procedure) (45378)

ASC: $115

HOPD: $190

4. Cancer screening of the colon (large bowel) using an endoscope (colonoscopy) for high-risk individuals (G0105)

ASC: $0

HOPD: $0

*Covered by Medicare and private insurance

5. Colonoscopy, flexible; with endoscopic mucosal resection (45390)

ASC: $289

HOPD: $537

6. Sigmoidoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple (45331)

ASC: $91

HOPD: $166

7. Sigmoidoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique (45338)

ASC: $126

HOPD: $225

8. Ultrasound examination of esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43259)

ASC: $179

HOPD: $358

9. Diagnostic examination of esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43235)

ASC: $104

HOPD: $182

10. Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43239)

ASC: $107

HOPD: $185

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.