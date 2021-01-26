What patients pay for 10 gastroenterology procedures
Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, consumers can view the average payment for common procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Here are the average costs for 10 common gastroenterology procedures:
1. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple (45380)
ASC: $142
HOPD: $241
2. Colonoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique (45385)
ASC: $154
HOPD: $253
3. Colonoscopy, flexible; diagnostic, including collection of specimen(s) by brushing or washing, when performed (separate procedure) (45378)
ASC: $115
HOPD: $190
4. Cancer screening of the colon (large bowel) using an endoscope (colonoscopy) for high-risk individuals (G0105)
ASC: $0
HOPD: $0
*Covered by Medicare and private insurance
5. Colonoscopy, flexible; with endoscopic mucosal resection (45390)
ASC: $289
HOPD: $537
6. Sigmoidoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple (45331)
ASC: $91
HOPD: $166
7. Sigmoidoscopy, flexible; with removal of tumor(s), polyp(s), or other lesion(s) by snare technique (45338)
ASC: $126
HOPD: $225
8. Ultrasound examination of esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43259)
ASC: $179
HOPD: $358
9. Diagnostic examination of esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43235)
ASC: $104
HOPD: $182
10. Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope (43239)
ASC: $107
HOPD: $185
More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.