The region seeing a GI boom

New gastroenterology, endoscopy and bariatric facilities have been concentrated in the South so far in 2026.

Becker’s has reported on a total of 16 new GI practices in 2026, seven of which were developed in Southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Arkansas.

Florida had two recent developments including Orlando Health’s new bariatric facility and Sarasota Memorial’s $12 million endoscopy center.

The South overall has been a hotspot for ASC development across specialties thus far in 2026, and a July 2025 report from Research and Markets identified the Southeast as holding the largest share of the national ASC market. That growth, the report noted, is fueled by increasing demand for outpatient procedures and the region’s high volume of physician-owned centers.

In 2025 alone, more than 20 ASCs opened across the South, with certain states emerging as hotbeds for development. Becker’s reported on eight new ASCs in North Carolina in 2025 — tied with California for the most in the nation. Texas followed with four new centers, while Alabama and Mississippi each saw three new ASC openings.

The West coast has seen a quieter yet consistent wave of development, with expansions being led primarily by health systems including Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Seattle-based UW Medicine and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.