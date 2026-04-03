Alabama GI group adds clinic 

Birmingham (Ala.) Gastroenterology has opened a clinic in Jasper, Ala., expanding access to digestive health services in the region, the Daily Mountain Eagle reported April 2.

The new location is housed within the Henderson & Walton Women’s Center and marks the 13th site for the practice. It will be led by gastroenterologist William Oelsner, MD, who joined the group in 2025 and will also perform colonoscopies and upper endoscopies in Jasper.

Birmingham Gastroenterology is one of the largest GI practices in Alabama, with 16 physicians and 17 advanced practice providers.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.