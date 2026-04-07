United Digestive to open Georgia ASC

Atlanta-based United Digestive is planning an ASC in Watkinsville, Ga., focusing on organic growth to expand its network.

The newly-constructed, three-room ASC is expected to open later this year. The new facility builds upon the momentum from the organization’s opening of a gastrointestinal endoscopy center in Florida earlier this year, according to an April 7 news release from United Digestive.

United Digestive has also recently opened and expanded four clinics in Georgia and is currently constructing another location in Cartersville, Fla.

The organization has added seven gastroenterologists to its staff so far this year after adding 11 GI physicians in 2025.

The practice management organization supports nearly 70 clinics, 25 ASCs and more than 250 providers across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, the release said.

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