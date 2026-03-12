Orlando Health breaks ground on bariatric surgery institute

Orlando (Fla.) Health has broken ground on a 28,000-square-foot facility in downtown Orlando that will house its new Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute.

Set to open in spring 2027, the two-story institute will consolidate Orlando Health’s bariatric services, including weight-loss surgery, endoscopic and robotic procedures, obesity medicine and surgical body contouring, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

The institute will also feature dedicated space for psychiatry and nutrition programs, group meetings, a demonstration kitchen and an advanced bioskills lab for surgical training.