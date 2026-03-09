10 new GI practices in Q1

Here are 10 new gastroenterology and endoscopy practices that were opened, announced or developed in the first three months of 2026, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health opened two gastroenterology and endoscopy practices in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

2. The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, S.C., has launched the MUSC Advanced Pediatric Endoscopy Program and Pancreas Center. The program and center is led by Sherif Ibrahim, MD, the director of endoscopy at the hospital.

3.Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass.

4. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System plans to open a $12 million outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence re-opened its North Coast Surgery Center in Oceanside, Calif., which includes an expansion of outpatient endoscopy services.

6. Asante Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Medford, Ore., following its acquisition of Gastroenterology Consultants.

7. UW Medicine cut the ribbon on its new Outpatient Medical Center Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle.

8. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System launched the MVHS Weight Loss Center, replacing its previous bariatric surgery program and expanding obesity care service

9. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health opened a new medical office building dedicated to digestive health and gastroenterology in Sioux Falls.

10. Fayetteville, Ark.-based Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery invested $8 million into a new bariatric surgery center.