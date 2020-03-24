GI societies issue statement on COVID-19, 5 other must-reads this week

Five must read articles for gastroenterologists this week:

1. The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy outlined everything they knew about COVID-19 in a joint statement. Read more here.

2. A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found digestive symptoms were common in patients infected with the coronavirus. Read more here.

3. Digestive Disease Week 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

4. Gastroenterology saw an increase in new private equity investors in 2018 and 2019, according to Physicians First's 2020 gastroenterology outlook report. Read more here.

5. WVU Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va., is postponing elective and nonemergent surgeries and gastroenterology procedures from March 18 to May 15. Read more here.

More articles on gastroenterology:

AGA releases COVID-19 research collection

How gastroenterology practices are responding to COVID-19

Exact Sciences lowers quarterly, full-year outlook due to COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.