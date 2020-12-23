GI Alliance expands footprint — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four updates from GI companies and practices over the past week:

The FDA accepted Takeda's new drug application for TAK-721, its eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss., expanding its presence into an eighth state.

GI Alliance expanded its Louisiana presence Dec. 17 through the acquisition of Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates.

New York University Langone Health opened a new, comprehensive IBD center for adults with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

