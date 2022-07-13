Gastroenterology industry pulse check: 5 clinical notes

Here are five clinical gastroenterology statistics Becker's has reported on in 2022:

1. Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has the highest procedure volume of any bariatric surgery with 23,800 total procedures.

2. Omeprazole was the most prescribed gastroenterology medication in 2021.

3. Gastroesophageal reflux disease was the most diagnosed gastrointestinal condition in 2021.

4. Liver elastography was the gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021.

5. Gastroenterology has the second-highest telemedicine usage of any adult speciality as of June 2021.