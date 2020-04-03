COVID-19 & gastroenterology: resources, news & more l April 3

Here is a collection of resources and stories on how COVID-19 has affected gastroenterology published over the last week:

Resources

The American College of Gastroenterology created a comprehensive guide for gastroenterology practices looking to use telemedicine.

The ACG, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy provided guidance around how endoscopists should utilize personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The societies also made a recommendation around performing endoscopic procedures during COVID-19.

The FDA warned clinicians the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may be transmitted in fecal samples during fecal microbiota transplants.

AGA released a collection of the latest studies around COVID-19 to provide up-to-date research to gastroenterologists.

News

CMS recommended that all elective gastroenterology procedures be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic to free up resources and limit exposure.

Research director Naresh Gunaratnam, MD, shared insights into how COVID-19 affected his practice Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Huron Gastroenterology.

U.S. unemployment rates have increased 2,002 percent since Jan. 1. Here are the areas that have been hit the hardest.

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare withdrew its financial outlook for 2020.

Here is how Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth vice chairman and CEO Dan Tasset and Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy President and CEO David Young are leading their organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic.

