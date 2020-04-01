GI societies make joint recommendations for endoscopic procedures during COVID-19

The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy provided guidance around how gastroenterologists should perform procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.



What you should know:

1. The societies recommend all elective procedures be delayed. Practices should follow up with patients to reschedule their procedures once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Elective procedures that should be delayed include:

Screening and surveillance colonoscopy in asymptomatic patients

Screening and surveillance for upper gastrointestinal diseases in asymptomatic patients

Patients with diseases states where a procedure will not change clinical management imminently

All motility procedures

Physicians should also take into account individual patient circumstances for patients needing interval endoscopy for the obliteration of esophageal varices post-acute bleeding and delay when appropriate.

2. The societies recommend procedures should be performed on patients with the following:

Upper and lower GI bleeding

Suspected GI bleeding that contributes to symptoms

Dysphagia that impacts oral intake

Cholangitis or impending cholangitis

Symptomatic pancreaticobiliary disease

Palliation of a GI obstruction

A time-sensitive diagnosis

Where a procedure will change clinical management urgently

3. During the pandemic, gastroenterologists should delay most colonoscopy procedures at least four to six weeks.

Read the entire statement as well as answers to frequently asked questions here.

