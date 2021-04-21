8 recent gastroenterologist moves

Here are eight gastroenterologists joining new practices in the past 90 days:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Raza Hamdani, MD, joined Marion, Ill.-based Heartland Regional Medical Center, according to an April 21 report from the Marion Republican.

2. David Furman, MD, joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, according to an April 17 report from The Berkshire Eagle.

3. Douglas Adler, MD, joined Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates in April, according to a March 17 announcement.

4. Owen Maat, MD, joined Conway (Ark.) Regional Gastroenterology Center, according to an April 1 report from 501 Life.

5. Ted James, MD, and Andrew Sanderson, MD, joined Northern Light Gastroenterology in Bangor, Maine, according to a March 5 report from Bangor Daily News.

6. Muhammad Siddiq, MD, joined The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, according to a Feb. 3 report from West Tennessee Medical News.

7. Fazia Bhatti, MD, joined O'Fallon, Mo.-based Mercy, St. Charles, according to a Jan. 26 announcement.

More articles on surgery centers:

Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

4 ASC approvals in 2021

Surgery Partners to refinance loans, projects $505M Q1 revenue

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.