7 things to know about the 4 largest GI private equity platforms: Gastro Health, GI Alliance, US Digestive Health & One GI

2021 will be a banner year for private equity investment in the gastroenterology space, and it's already kicked off.

1. Dallas-based GI Alliance started the year with a trio of deals that expanded its presence in Illinois and Texas, its two largest holdings.

2. GI Alliance has grown rapidly since its November 2018 formation. The platform has a presence in eight states and has a network of more than 800 providers including 430 gastroenterologists.

3. Miami-based Gastro Health, the first platform established in the space, had a strong 2020, further solidifying its presence in Florida and Virginia and also expanding into Ohio.

4. Gastro Health is still heavily concentrated in its formation state of Florida, but expanded its reach to have a presence throughout the nation. In addition to the aforementioned states, Gastro Health also has affiliated practices in Washington and Alabama.

5. US Digestive Health is quickly establishing a strong foothold in its formation state. Although its first deal came just a year after its May 2019 deal, the platform has been busy. It has closed three postformation deals to expand its Pennsylvania presence.

6. Finally, while One GI may be a relative newcomer, having been established in April 2020, it is quickly growing.

7. The platform ended 2020 on a wave of momentum, closing a pair of postformation deals. One GI further expanded on its home base by acquiring Nashville, Tenn.-based Associates in Gastroenterology and expanded to another state, closing a deal with Oxford, Miss.-based Associates in Gastroenterology with momentum expected to continue into 2021.

