5 GI groups expanding services in 1 month 

Here are five gastroenterology groups that expanded services in the last month:

1. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health opened a new GI clinic at the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center, which opened its doors in June 2024.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has launched an initiative to mail stool-based screening kits for colorectal cancer directly to patient's homes. Sanford began its project in phases, first targeting average-risk patients who were overdue for colorectal screening. Since the initiative launched in 2024, Sanford has mailed 40,000 kits to patients, resulting in the removal of precancerous polyps in more than 300 patients and the diagnosis of 10 with early-stage cancer.

3. Martinsburg, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Berkeley Medical Center opened a new bariatric surgery clinic. The Dorothy McCormack Center will be led by Anthony Mark, MD, medical director of bariatric surgery, and Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD, a foregut and bariatric surgeon. The center will offer laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and endoscopic weight-loss solutions.

4. Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based St. Luke's Hospital is adding Medtronic's GI Genius module. The hospital is part of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

5. GI Alliance launched a population health management program, which includes chronic care and principal care management programs Feb. 1. It will be powered by GI Alliance partner Cosán, a provider of comprehensive population health programs. Cosán's goal is to deliver a balance of technology, insights and human care to patients in between office visits.