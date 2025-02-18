Peterson Health opens GI clinic

Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health has opened a new GI clinic at the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center, which opened its doors in June 2024, according to a Feb. 17 report from the Hill Country Community Journal.

Peterson Health's GI specialists provide preventative and diagnostic care for a variety of disorders.

The new clinic is located directly above the ASC, providing patients access to same-day GI procedures all in one building.

"We’re extremely excited to be in our new space–it has a great synergy. With the new clinic, and the surgery center that we now have downstairs, it’s going to increase our ability to get the clinical care to patients in our community," Luis Acosta, MD, one of two staff GIs at Peterson, told the Journal.





