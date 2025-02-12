WVU Medicine opens new bariatric surgery clinic

Martinsburg, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Berkeley Medical Center has opened a new bariatric surgery clinic, Herald-Mail Media reported Feb. 12.

The Dorothy McCormack Center will be led by Anthony Mark, MD, medical director of bariatric surgery, and Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD, a foregut and bariatric surgeon. The center will offer laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and endoscopic weight-loss solutions.

The center plans to focus on minimally invasive, robotic-assisted techniques and treatment of obesity-related conditions including Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea.